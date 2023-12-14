Brokerages Set Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) PT at $49.20

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on GH. Wolfe Research began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James raised Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $152,946.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

GH stock opened at $28.37 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.20. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 322.25% and a negative net margin of 80.69%. The firm had revenue of $143.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

