Brokerages Set Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Target Price at $88.20

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

PATK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at $25,504,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,490 shares of company stock worth $4,374,123 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 13.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 21.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $681,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 36.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 79,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ PATK opened at $89.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.82. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $89.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $866.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

