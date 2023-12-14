Brokerages Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target at C$64.77

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$64.77.

Several analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bankshares set a C$60.00 price target on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$62.08 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$55.20 and a 1-year high of C$74.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$59.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.67.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 25.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5536295 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 73.36%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

