Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pfizer Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pfizer in a report issued on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Pfizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078,514 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.