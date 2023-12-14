Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Buys 14,905 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.41 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.92.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

