Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 19.6% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $307.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $308.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.30 and a 200 day moving average of $282.64. The firm has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.