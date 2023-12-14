Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,087,000 after purchasing an additional 148,117 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,335,000 after purchasing an additional 645,147 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,503,000 after purchasing an additional 108,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,396,000 after purchasing an additional 314,252 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of IVW stock opened at $74.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.27. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.50.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
