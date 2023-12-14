Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $472.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $442.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $376.49 and a 1-year high of $472.99. The firm has a market cap of $365.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.