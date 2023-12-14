Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 138.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

