BROOKFIELD Corp ON Buys 301,484 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,484 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $27,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,279.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,279.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,273 shares of company stock valued at $13,959,846 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.95.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $56.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.64. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $56.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

