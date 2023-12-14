BROOKFIELD Corp ON Buys 339,299 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7,374.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 339,299 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned 0.11% of WEC Energy Group worth $30,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.75.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $87.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $100.08.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

