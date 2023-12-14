BROOKFIELD Corp ON Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 818,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in CSX were worth $27,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

