BROOKFIELD Corp ON Grows Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,553 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned 0.14% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $25,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

