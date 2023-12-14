BROOKFIELD Corp ON Has $20.35 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,648 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $20,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $201.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.52. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.