BROOKFIELD Corp ON Has $23.33 Million Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227,110 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned approximately 0.48% of EnLink Midstream worth $23,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 746,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 15.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,723,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 231,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:ENLC opened at $12.38 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. Analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

