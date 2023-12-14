BROOKFIELD Corp ON Has $23.49 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 257.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,007 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned approximately 0.07% of Lennar worth $23,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Lennar by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Lennar by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Lennar by 4.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.72.

Lennar Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE LEN opened at $145.17 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $145.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.82.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $929,399.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

