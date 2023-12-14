BROOKFIELD Corp ON Has $25.34 Million Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,080,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,355 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned 0.96% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $25,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,340,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 18.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of AY opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.88. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 413.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AY. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

