BROOKFIELD Corp ON Has $25.75 Million Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 458.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 517,763 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned about 0.85% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $25,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $51.36 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $65.32. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.52.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

