BROOKFIELD Corp ON Has $26.39 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,494 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned approximately 0.07% of Waste Connections worth $26,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Waste Connections Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at $148.63 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.83 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.29 and a 200-day moving average of $137.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

