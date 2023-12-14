BROOKFIELD Corp ON Has $28.44 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,456 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $28,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total value of $1,348,772.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $328.96 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.82 billion, a PE ratio of 77.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

