BROOKFIELD Corp ON Makes New $19.66 Million Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 158,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,664,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned 0.10% of M&T Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Algebris UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 74.2% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 216,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 92,288 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in M&T Bank by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,522,000 after purchasing an additional 64,683 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $138.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $161.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

