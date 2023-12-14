BROOKFIELD Corp ON Purchases 62,224 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,224 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in BILL were worth $19,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BILL by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in BILL by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BILL by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $536,448.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,384.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $84,869.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $536,448.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,384.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,363. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BILL stock opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $304.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

