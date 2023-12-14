BROOKFIELD Corp ON Raises Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,179 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned about 0.07% of Dollar Tree worth $23,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $130.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.49.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

