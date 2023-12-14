BROOKFIELD Corp ON Reduces Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532,398 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $20,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $83.57 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $100.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average of $80.09.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

