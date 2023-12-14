BROOKFIELD Corp ON Reduces Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON cut its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,204 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned 0.46% of Clearway Energy worth $26,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clearway Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 0.80. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $35.14.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.63 million. Analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.3964 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 345.65%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWEN. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

