BROOKFIELD Corp ON Sells 108,004 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,004 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned about 0.08% of Simon Property Group worth $30,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after buying an additional 765,146 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after acquiring an additional 421,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.
Shares of SPG opened at $139.23 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $139.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.58.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.59%.
In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
