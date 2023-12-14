BROOKFIELD Corp ON Sells 132,670 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON cut its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 132,670 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned 0.10% of Cincinnati Financial worth $15,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 88.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 378,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,802,000 after buying an additional 177,223 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $2,581,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $105.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $130.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CINF. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

