Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Holdings Reduced by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,604,000 after purchasing an additional 218,939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,025,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,803,000 after acquiring an additional 274,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,385,000 after acquiring an additional 108,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,405,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,465,000 after acquiring an additional 68,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock opened at $75.75 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $76.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

BRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.78.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

