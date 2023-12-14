Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $195.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Builders FirstSource traded as high as $163.92 and last traded at $163.43, with a volume of 290099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.87.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.57.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.46 and a 200 day moving average of $131.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

