Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

BNZL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.64) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Goodbody upgraded Bunzl to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($40.17) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,989.17 ($37.52).

LON:BNZL traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,110 ($39.04). The stock had a trading volume of 440,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,191. The stock has a market cap of £10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,144.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,957.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,917.73. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,680 ($33.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,226.48 ($40.50).

In other news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,903 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,960 ($37.16), for a total value of £145,128.80 ($182,185.29). Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

