Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Acquires 3,305 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $55,071,224.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,071,224.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,390 shares of company stock worth $7,979,033 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $58.50 to $71.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.66.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.04. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

