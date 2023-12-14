Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.61.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $92.21 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.72.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

