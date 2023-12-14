Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 382,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $349,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.80.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

