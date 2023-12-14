Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invictus Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $3,763,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 144,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 605.5% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $138.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $221.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,151.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.27.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

