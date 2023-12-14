Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $3.69 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

Shares of IP opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 250.00%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

