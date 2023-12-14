Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,779,000 after acquiring an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 388.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,514 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,903,000 after acquiring an additional 55,046 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $137.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $181.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

