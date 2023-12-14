Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,601 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust grew its holdings in Target by 14.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 3.1% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Target by 27.3% in the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $459,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.07.

Target Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $138.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.81. The company has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

