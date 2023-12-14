Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the November 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BUKS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 41,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,817. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.49. Butler National has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.19 million for the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 6.23%.

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services.

