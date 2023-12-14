Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,146,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066,990 shares during the period. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF makes up 2.5% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 61.16% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF worth $81,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 156.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 51,560.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the second quarter worth about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the second quarter worth about $205,000.

NASDAQ:CLSM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,686. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $112.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94.

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

