Cabot (NYSE:CBT) PT Raised to $90.00 at UBS Group

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

CBT stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.73. The stock had a trading volume of 61,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.67. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.48 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Cabot by 5.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Cabot during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cabot by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cabot by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

