Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CPT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $98.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.32. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $127.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

