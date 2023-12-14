Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Trading Up 30%

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report) shares were up 30% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 153,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 55,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Canada One Mining Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.02.

Canada One Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canada One Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada One Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.