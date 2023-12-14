Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) is LifePro Asset Management’s 2nd Largest Position

LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up about 4.3% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $960,796,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $451,985,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,739,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,409,093,000 after buying an additional 5,684,896 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,523 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNQ traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $64.51. 693,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,575. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.42.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.7203 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

