Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Stock Price Up 25%

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report) shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 103,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 37,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a market capitalization of C$13.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07.
Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.
