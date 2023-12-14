CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Trading Up 10%

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 79,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 91,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

CANEX Metals Stock Up 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 15.67 and a current ratio of 13.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.26.

About CANEX Metals

CANEX Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 244 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1,504 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; and Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia.

