Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 71.2% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 30,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $1,373,000. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.4% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 47,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $202,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

