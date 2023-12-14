Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $3.63 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.4% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,101,052,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,401 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $472.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $365.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $376.49 and a twelve month high of $472.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $442.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

