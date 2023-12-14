Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $447,000 Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Cape ANN Savings Bank reduced its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAS opened at $49.86 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.47.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAS. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

