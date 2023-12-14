Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $506,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cape ANN Savings Bank trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $861,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,213,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $104.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $129.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

