Cape ANN Savings Bank Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.47.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $150.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

